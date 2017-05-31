May 31, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

STREAM Capital partners represented an REIT in the $28 million sale of 5 industrial properties. Two of those were located in Illinois and the other three were in Ohio, Texas and South Carolina.

The five properties totaled 486,000 square feet and have long-term leases with several tenants, according to STREAM.

Tags | Illinois, industrial, net lease, STREAM Capital Partners

