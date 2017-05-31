May 31, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Reed Construction completed renovations to The Michael and Karyn Lutz Family Center for After School Matters in Chicago, according to the company.

The renovations updated about 34,000-square-feet of space in the building located at 3435 N. Cicero Ave., according to Reed Construction.

After School Matters is a non-profit organization that aims to help Chicago high school students with after school programming and resources.

Interior renovations include a full commercial kitchen, a dance studio, vocal booths, computer labs and an art center. The project’s design features a concrete canvas allowing students to create their own murals. The building received updates to mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems as well as concrete walkways, exterior stairs, ornamental entrance canopy, curtain dividers and additional windows.

Senior project manager Joe Kozlowski led the project team for Reed and was also joined by Erik Gunderson, James Tang and John Menendez of Reed. Architectural work was done by Eckenhoff Suanders and SPAAN Tech served as the owner’s representative.

Tags | Chicago, hospitality, Illinois, Reed Construction, Retail

