May 31, 2017

NAI Martens commercial real estate broker Troy Farha has closed his third Wichita, Kansas, hotel deal of 2017 with the sale of the Wichita Inn Suites at 5211 E. Kellogg.

The 88-room select-service hotel features a fitness center and outdoor pool, and sits less than two miles from Simon Property’s Towne East Square retail center.

Earlier this year, Farha also completed sales of Northrock Suites at 7856 E. 36th N., a 101-room select-service property with both an indoor and outdoor pool and a fitness center; and Wichita Inn North, at 3741 N. Rock Road., a 97-room property now flagged as a Super 8 hotel.

The three properties have kicked off a multi-million-dollar sales year for NAI Martens’ hospitality sector.

Tags | hospitality, hotel, Kansas, NAI Martens, Troy Farha, Wichita

