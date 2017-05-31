May 31, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Ron Gregory was appointed to be the facilities management executive, according to an announcement from JLL on Wednesday.

Gregory will lead JLL’s Integrated Facilities Management business for the higher education sector across the US. He will be based in the Chicago office and comes to JLL with more than 38 years of experience in facility and operations management. Previously he worked at Sodexo where he managed a division of more than 4,200 employees and worked with C-suite executives, universities and private independent schools. Before Sodexo, he worked for Sears Holding Corporation for 30 years.

Gregory holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of California.

Tags | Illinois, industrial, JLL, Midwest, Ron Gregory, student housing

