May 31, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Friedman Integrated Real Estate Solutions recently sold a 2,586-square-foot retail investment property at 20066 W 8 Mile Road in Southfield, Michigan.

The seller, SRC Holdings LLC, sold the building to a California-based investor.

Steven Silverman with Friedman represented both the buyer and the seller in this transaction.

Tags | Detroit, Friedman Integrated Real Estate Services, Michigan, restaurant, Retail, Southfield, Steven Silverman, Wendy's

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com