Evergreen Real Estate Group along with Pathway Senior Living held a grand opening for Grandbrier of Prospect Heights earlier in May.

The independent, assisted living and memory care community is located at 708 N. Elmhurst Road in Prospect Heights, Illinois. Grandbrier includes a three-story, 69-unit independent and assisted living building and a single-story, 32-unit building for residents requiring memory care. In the independent and assisted living spaces residents have the option for a one- or two-bedroom floorplans along with in-unit laundry and eat-in kitchens with large islands.

Grandbrier will also have indoor and outdoor dining venues, an outdoor space with a fireplace and grill, resident gardens, a theater, a library with a tech center, a chapel, a salon and spa and a demonstration kitchen for chef presentations and resident cooking classes. There will also be a space for physician offices and a therapy gym.

The memory care building offers a safe environment with indoor and outdoor gardens, a walking courtyard and indoor circular walkways. It includes three residential wings, each with a cluster of private bedrooms surrounding a shared living room, family room and residential-style kitchen and dining room. Grandbrier also offers residents a rehabilitation program that can improve the brain through a process called rementia.

