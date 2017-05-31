May 31, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Craig Collins of Commercial Kentucky and Mike Kemether of Cushman & Wakefield’s Atlanta multifamily advisory group recently helped close the sale of Haverford Place Apartments, a 160-unit property in Georgetown, Kentucky.

Collins and Kemether represented Sequoia Place Estate Holdings in the $14.2 million disposition.

Tags | Apartment, Commercial Kentucky, Craig Collins, Cushman & Wakefield, Georgetown, Kentucky, Mike Kemether, Multifamily

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com