The city of Chicago released a request for proposals on Wednesday for the development of a new headquarters for the Chicago Department of Fleet and Facility Management in the Englewood neighborhood, according to the mayor’s office.

In August, the mayor announced the move from an 18-acre site on Goose Island to a new facility on the former site of Kennedy King College at 6800 South Wentworth Avenue. The city plans to fund the development of the new facility with proceeds from the sale of the current department headquarters.

The replacement facility at the Englewood location will be a 200,000-square-foot building used for the repair and maintenance of city equipment such as fire apparatus and snow plow trucks. The site will also have administrative offices for the Department of Fleet and Facility Management, a carpenter shop, a sheet metal shop, a blacksmith shop and a paint shop.

The request for proposals also includes a replacement satellite shop on the city’s North Side and a replacement fuel site on Goose Island.

The CIT is managing the process to select a development team that will design, build and finance the replacement facilities.

“This new facility provides an opportunity for the CIT, in partnership with the City of Chicago, to drive economic development in the Englewood community,” CIT Board Chair Kurt Summers said. “And with RFP participation goals focused on minority- and women-owned businesses, we are ensuring that every aspect of this project is as inclusive and impactful as possible.”

Responses to the RFP are due by July 5, 2017. Contingent on approval by City Council, the CIT and the City anticipate beginning construction of the replacement facilities in early 2018 and reaching substantial completion in late 2018.

