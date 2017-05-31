May 31, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Bridge Development Partners will develop Bridge Point 290, a 323,343-square-foot, industrial facility in Cicero, the company announced on Tuesday.

The 18.5-acre site is located at 1531 S. 54th Ave. and was formerly the home to a General Electric manufacturing facility. George Margagos and Nicole Mentone of CBRE represented GE in the land sale.

Bridge Point 290 will be completed in February 2018. The facility will have 36-foot clear ceilings, 50 docks, 77 trailer positions and parking for 273 cars.

Premier Design + Build Group and Cornerstone Architects will also work on the project. George Maragos, Mitch Adams and Nicole Mentone of CBRE will represent Bridge in the company’s leasing efforts.

