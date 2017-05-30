May 30, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Dale Harvey has been hired to lead the expansion efforts in the higher-education market for St. Louis-based general contracting and construction-management firm Tarlton Corp.

Harvey brings more than 30 years of experience in planning, design and construction to his new position.

Harvey in his past positions was responsible for the management of more than $1 billion in capital and infrastructure projects across the nation. He previously served as director of planning and development for Hastings & Chivetta Architects.

Tags | company news, Dale Harvey, Missouri, St. Louis, Tarlton Corp.

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com