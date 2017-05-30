May 30, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Seven of the brokers from Cushman & Wakefield’s Indianapolis office were named to the company’s 2016 Top 25 Brokers list in the firm’s South Central Region.

In the top 10 were Luke Wessel, Patrick Lindley and John Crisp. Also on the top-25 list were William French, Bryan Poynter, Michael Semler and Michael Weishaar.

“These industry veterans have made an enormous ipact and are dedicated to our clients, our business, the firm and the commercial real estate industry,” said Chris Yeakey, managing principal of the Indianapolis office.

Tags | Bryan Poynter, Chris Yeakey, Cushman & Wakefield, Indiana, Indianapolis, John Crisp, Luke Wessel, Michael Semler, Michael Weishaar, Patrick Lindley, William French

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com