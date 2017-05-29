May 29, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Quantum Real Estate Advisors brokered the sale of a multi-tenant retail space located at 901 West Madison Street in Chicago, Illinois.

The 15,000-square-foot property sold for $5.7 million, according to Quantum. The buyer was a private real estate investor based in New York City. The seller is a property owner from Chicago. Chad Firsel of Quantum represented the seller.

