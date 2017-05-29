May 29, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

NAI Hiffman represented the ownership in the sale of a 39,267-square-foot office building located at 4100 Veterans Parkway in McHenry, Illinois.

Pioneer Center for Human Services was represented by Jason Wurtz and Aubrey Van Reken of NAI Hiffman.

Pioneer sold the property to Alexander Leigh Center for Autism, a non-profit organization where it will be relocating from its current space in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

Bill Lussow and Victor Sanmiguel of Bespoke Commercial Real Estate represented the buyer.

