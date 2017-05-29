May 29, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Meridian Design Build completed a 226,102-square-foot build out for Molto Properties and LASCO Fittings, Inc. in Romeoville, Illinois.

The property, located at 1881 Normantown Road, was completed 10 days ahead of schedule.

The new facility includes a 4,486-square-foot office and employee space and 221,616-square-feet of distribution warehouse space. The building is equipped with 35 loading docks, 205 auto parking stalls, 39 trailer stalls and 2 drive in doors. Additional work consisted of a shipping office, dock upgrades, modifications to lighting and fire safety systems.

Ware Malcomb acted as a project architect and V3 Companies provided civil engineering services.

Tags | Illinois, industrial, Meridian Design Build, molto properties, Office, Romeoville

