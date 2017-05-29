May 29, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Hanson Professional Services signed a long-term lease for the second floor at 750 Warrenville Road in Lisle, Illinois.

JBS Commercial Real Estate’s local ownership group American Landmark Properties arranged the transaction, according to a statement from JBS.

Hanson was represented by John Pikarski of JD Partners. Ownership was represented by John Pikarski of JD Partners. The 92,209-square-foot, 4-story Class A office building features on-site management, a conferencing facility, art fitness center, key fob entry, large corner balconies and floor to ceiling windows.

