May 29, 2017

Draper and Kramer closed on the purchase of a 3-acre commercial development parcel located in Park Ridge, Illinois.

The firm was self-represented in the transaction while the seller, The American Society of Anesthesiologists was represented by Paul Buckingham and Terry Alexa of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank.

Following the acquisition, Draper and Kramer sold a portion of the site to a developer for a luxury senior housing development. Jason Gustavson of Stone Real Estate is marketing the remaining commercial parcel on behalf of Draper and Kramer.

Tags | Illinois, Multifamily, Park Ridge, Senior housing

