United Parcel Service Inc. is the latest company to move into Logistics Park Kansas City in Edgerton, Missouri. UPS has announced it is developing a 197,000-square-foot facility, with expectations that the new location will be online before the busy holiday shipping season.

UPS officials said the Edgerton location offers convenient access to the nearby Burlington Northern Railways’ intermodal rail operations as an intermediate point in the UPS network to connect road and rail for long-distance UPS Ground package transit. The Edgerton facility will include a UPS Customer Center and will dispatch the familiar brown trucks for routes in the area.

Fern Shaw, president of UPS’s Central Plains District, said the Edgerton location is at the center of the UPS network and enables the Fortune Top 50 company to keep packages moving in all directions across the country.

“New technologies will give our people training and opportunity to make processing accuracy a hallmark and expand what we offer businesses and consumer who are benefiting from e-commerce growth,” Shaw said in a written statement.

UPS is developing the Edgerton facility in collaboration with NorthPoint Development.

