Todd Andrlik joined Skender Construction as vice president of marketing, the company announced Wednesday.

He has nearly 20 years of construction and professional services marketing experience. He has a background in strategic planning, content marketing, digital marketing, branding and managing high-performing teams.

Prior to Skender, Andrlik was vice president of marketing and public relations at Leopardo Construction.

Andrlik received an MBA from Roosevelt University with a concentration in integrated marketing communications. He also attended Illinois State University and Salzburg College in Austria. Since 2012 he has served on the editorial advisory board of the Illinois Real Estate Journal.

