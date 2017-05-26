May 26, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The Opus Group’s recently built space at Port Union Commerce Park in the Cincinnati market is now 100 percent leased.

O’Gara-Hess & Eisenhardt Armoring Company LLC and ProFill Fulfillment leased the final two spaces at the industrial development representing about 235,000 square feet. Founders Properties, LLC owns the full industrial park, which spans the cities of Fairfield and West Chester.

Located near the intersection of State Route 747 and Port Union Road, the two additional buildings at the commerce park total 807,000 square feet and join two previously constructed buildings.

In addition to the convenient location, the modern buildings appealed to tenants with views of the local landscape, a unique feature for industrial spaces, as well as 28- and 32-foot clear heights. Both buildings feature 60-foot deep trailer storage in the truck courts, abundant car and trailer parking, as well as ESFR sprinklers and T-5 fluorescent lighting.

The new buildings were fully leased to six tenants, including O’Gara-Hess & Eisenhardt Armoring Company LLC and ProFill Fulfillment, as well as four additional companies whose services range from e-commerce to supply chain management.

Opus Development Company, L.L.C. was the developer, Opus Design Build, L.L.C. was the design-builder and Opus AE Group, L.L.C. was the architect and structural engineer of record. Mike Lowe and Doug Whitten of CBRE managed the listing in the leasing of the space.

