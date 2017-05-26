May 26, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The Opus Group in partnership with AIG Global Real Estate recently wrapped construction on Citizen Park, a 217-unit luxury residential and retail development in the historic Central West End neighborhood of St. Louis. Orangetheory Fitness also signed on as the first retail tenant in the project, occupying 2,700 square feet of space on the ground floor of the development.

Located at the corner of Lindell Boulevard and Euclid Avenue, the 12-story luxury residences include two floors of penthouse suites and alcove, one- and two-bedroom apartments.

Residents have access to a third-floor amenity deck with fitness center, pool terrace with outdoor grilling space and fire pits, bar and club rooms, guest suites, a dog wash and full-time concierge services. The units feature high ceilings, abundant natural light, balconies, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Joshua Roedemeier and Nick Cascella of CBRE are marketing the remaining 7,300 square feet of retail space for lease. Public parking is available for visitors in the accompanying lot.

Construction of Citizen Park began in January of 2015, with Opus Development Company, L.L.C. as the developer and Opus Design Build, L.L.C. as the design-builder. Opus AE Group, L.L.C. was the architect and structural engineer of record, and Minneapolis-based ESG Architects provided conceptual design services.

Tags | Apartment, CBRE, Missouri, Multifamily, Opus Group, St. Louis

