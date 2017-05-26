May 26, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Marcus & Millichap announced the sale of 3060-3080 Ogden Avenue, a two building office portfolio totaling 45,263 square feet in Lisle.

The asset sold for $2.8 million to a private investor, according to a statement from Marcus & Millichap. Mark Masino, Madison O’Connor and John Abuja–all of Marcus & Millichap–had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller. The buyer was secured and represented by Adam Fortino of Marcus & Millichap.

