May 26, 2017

Inland Mortgage Capital has closed more than $155 million in loans since 2015, the company announced.

The loans have funded projects across 14 states in a variety of sectors. About $72.6 million was for retail, $39.4 million for multifamily, $22 million for industrial, $13.4 million for self-storage and $.3 million for office.

Tags | Chicago, finance, Illinois, Inland, inland mortgage capital

