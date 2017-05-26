May 26, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Grandbridge Real Estate Capital recently closed a $9 million first mortgage loan secured by a 221,000-square-foot multi-tenant industrial property in Rogers, Minnesota.

Brett Olson and Dick Riley with Grandbridge originated the transaction.

Grandbridge arranged financing of the permanent, fixed-rate loan through Nationwide, an insurance company correspondent. The five-year nonrecourse loan features a three-year period of interest-only followed by a 30-year amortization.

Tags | Brett Olson, Dick Riley, finance, Grandbridge Real Estate Capital, industrial, Minnesota, Rogers

