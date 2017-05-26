May 26, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Centrum Partners celebrated topping off its latest development, Hubbard221, with a party at Sub51, the company announced Wednesday.

The 23-story, TOD building will feature a mix of studio, convertible, one-, two- and three-bedroom units along with a handful of penthouses. Amenities include a rooftop pool with cabanas, fitness center, yoga studio, 24/7 concierge, chef’s kitchen, resident lounge and party room, business center, dog spa and bicycle storage.

Residents will have access to the premium pet care concierge company Baroo and wellness concierge service LulaFit. The building will also feature several charging stations for electric cars and 4,900-square-feet of retail space.

Pre-leasing will begin in late summer 2017 in time for a fall opening.

Tags | Centrum Partners, Chicago, Illinois, Mixed Use, Multifamily, Retail

