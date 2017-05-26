May 26, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

The Milwaukee office of CBRE represented Capri Communities in a new lease of 13,211 square feet at 20875 Crossroads Circle in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

CBRE’s Wayne Rappold represented Capri Communities in the new lease, which is an expansion for the active senior housing developer and operator from its existing 8,000-square-foot office in Waukesha. Transwestern’s Shaun Dempsey represented ownership, KPK Eagle Investments LLC.

The new location will provide Capri Communities space for continued growth. Capri Communities will occupy the new space by June 1, 2017.

Tags | Brookfield, Milwaukee, Office, seniors housing, Shaun Dempsey, Transwestern, Wayne Rappold, Wisconsin

