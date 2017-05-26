May 26, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Associated Bank announced the completion of a $25,000,000 loan to an affiliate of IM Properties PLC for the refinancing of Mariano’s Fresh Market in Orland Park.

The Mariano’s store is located at 9504 W. 142nd Street and is a single-tenant, 73,180-square-foot property.

IM Properties recently sold a portfolio of three Mariano’s stores in Illinois for a combined $116.3 million, a 40 percent return in less than four years.

Tags | Associated Bank, Chicago, finance, Illinois, IM Properties, Mariano’s, net lease, Orland Park, Retail

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com