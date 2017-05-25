May 25, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate plans to purchase the Winnetka Galleria and the Lakeside Foods building, according to a statement from the company.

Winnetka Galleria is a mixed-use property located at 562-572 Lincoln Avenue and the Lakeside Foods building is at 800 Elm Street. These new acquisitions to Hoffmann’s commercial portfolio grows to 18 properties on the North Shore, the company said.

Hoffmann plans to make the area more appealing to shoppers with updates to the exteriors and other aesthetic enhancements, the statement said.

Tags | Hoffman Commercial Real Estate, Illinois, Retail, Winnetka

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com