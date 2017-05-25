May 25, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Marvin Petrous has joined the retail division of Signature Associates, and will focus on properties on the west side of the Detroit metropolitan area.

Petrous brings more than 20 years of experience working with the retail industry to his new position.

Tags | Detroit, Marvin Petrous, Michigan, Retail, Signature Associates

