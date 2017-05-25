May 25, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Roosevelt University announced the appointment of Collete English Dixon as the executive director of the Marshall Bennett Institute and chair of Real Estate in the Heller College of Business.

Beginning June 1 she will replace Jon B. DeVries, the institute’s founding director who plans to retine on June 30 after 15 years.

English Dixon is a Chicago real estate profession with more than three decades of experience in transactions, finance and joint ventures. Most notable, she served as executive director and vice president of transactions for PGIM Real Estate where she co-led the national disposition efforts.

She has been a longtime supporter of the Institute, having served as a member of its advisory board and being a mentor to her students. She also chaired the institute’s Goldie B. Wolfe Miller Women Leaders in Real Estate Initiative when it launched.

In addition to her real estate work, she is a member of the Economic Club of Chicago and three real estate associations. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and finance from the University of Notre Dame and an MBA from Mercer University.

