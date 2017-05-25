May 25, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Pogoda Companies recently signed two new management contracts and brokered two other deals for self-storage facilities in Michigan.

Five Star Storage, at 35515 23 Mile Road in New Baltimore, Michigan, has now been rebranded as a National Storage Centers facility. The other self-storage facility to come under Pogoda Companies’ management is Classic Self Storage at 2700 Junction in Detroit.

Mark Flora of Pogoda sold Telegraph Storage in Brownstown Township and Secure Self Storage in Monroe, Michigan.

Tags | Brownstown Township, Detroit, Mark Flora, Michigan, Monroe, New Baltimore, Pogoda Companies, self storage

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com