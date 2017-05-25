May 25, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Michael Curran and Brad Despot have returned to JLL as managing directors, the company announced this week.

The pair bring a long history of agency leasing experience, representing a number of high-profile buildings and owners in Chicago. Along with Monica Moore, also a managing director, the three will lead the firm’s downtown agency leasing team.

Previously, Curran and Despot co-lead the agency leasing team at a national commercial real estate firm where they represented a number of high-profile clients in Chicago.

Curran completed more than four million square feet in transactions including the Aon Center, One South Wacker, 222 South Riverside and One East Wacker. Despot has spent more than 20 years in the Chicago real estate industry and has worked on deals that include 71 South Wacker, 1 North Wacker, 540 West Madison. Chicago Union Station and Sullivan Center.

Tags | Brad Despot, Chicago, Illinois, JLL, Michael Curran, Mike Curran, Office, Retail

