May 25, 2017 | Sara Freund | Print Article | Email this Article

Greg Hoffmann, formerly a principal at Hoffmann Commercial Real Estate, has been name CEO of the company.

Hoffmann has helped grow the company nearly five times in size and has been involved with the company’s expansion in Chicago, Colorado and Florida, according to the statement.

He will also sit on the Board of Directors of all of Osprey Capital’s holdings including DHR International, JobPlex and Orange Line Oil.

Hoffmann graduated from Miami University and also holds and MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

Tags | Chicago, Greg Hoffman, Hoffman Commercial Real Estate, Illinois, people, People on the move

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com