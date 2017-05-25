May 25, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

CRE tech company FUEL recently debuted its flagship cloud-based valuation service, FUEL Valuation.

FUEL valuation is a cloud-based technology platform designed to replace traditional home valuation tools and methods, according to the company’s founders.

“For decades, asset valuation has been relegated to an offline process that could only be determined periodically, by highly trained analyts using antiquated software,” said Glenn Murray, founder and chief executive officer of FUEL. “FUEL has been designed to transform valuation into a cloud-enabled platform that is intuitive, fast, accurate, collaborative, open and affordable.”

The FUEL platform is available at fuelcre.com. It is being used now to perform valuations for assets representing more than $500 billion.

