With the help of CBRE, Premier Independent Quality Services has leased about 15,000 square feet at 6501 Centerville Business Parkway in the Dayton, Ohio, market.

The property is an office building in Centerville, Ohio, about 20 miles south of Dayton. Premier Independent Quality Services’ lease will bring the building to full occupancy.

CBRE’s Chris Carey and Beau Nimer represented the landlord in this transaction.

Premier is a local healthcare agency founded in 2012.

