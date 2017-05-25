May 25, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Ted Claney has joined the retail advisory and transaction services team in the company’s Wichita, Kansas, office.

Claney will be working with CBRE’s Chris Newkirk on leasing duties at the New Market Square shopping center in Wichita. The center includes 850,000 square feet of existing retail space and around 250,000 square feet of space in development.

Claney most recently worked in the retail, office and industrial sectors throughout Kansas for Kessinger Hunter.

Tags | CBRE, industrial, Kansas, Office, Retail, Ted Claney, Wichita

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com