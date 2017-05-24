May 24, 2017 | Sara Freund | Print Article | Email this Article

Belgravia has started sales at Three Sixty | West, an 11-story building with 38 condos in Chicago’s River North neighborhood.

During the May 6 launch event nearly 20 percent of residences were already sold, according to an announcement from the company. The condos are priced from $1.1 to $1.8 million and the building’s 3-bed and 3-bath residences will range from 1,735 to 2,396 square feet.

“This pocket of River North has a very loyal following among its residents,” Liz Brooks, vice president of sales and marketing for Belgravia Group, said in a statement. “Once people move here, they don’t want to move out. But life happens and people usually outgrow their starter condo, so they look for that next step up. They want a larger, yet gracious home with more refined finishes and features, not to mention discerning amenities, and this building delivers on all fronts.”

Tags | Belgravia, Chicago, Illinois, residential, River North, Three Sixty West

