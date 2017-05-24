May 24, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

RJM Construction has been selected by the city of Shoreview, Minnesota, to complete its community center’s expansion plan.

The project will add 5,000 square feet to the Tropics Indoor Waterpark and a 15,000-square-foot addition adjacent to the center’s existing gymnasium.

New amenities will include a zero-depth shallow-water splash pool, floor-to-ceiling windows in the pool area, an outdoor plaza, eight family changing rooms, new group fitness rooms and new multi-purpose meeting and activity rooms.

