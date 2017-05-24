May 24, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Marcus & Millichap recently sold a 4,998-square-foot retail property housing a Wells Fargo branch in Minot, North Dakota. The property sold for $3.44 million.

The buyer, a limited liability company, was secured and represented by Chris Lind, Jamie Medress and Mark Ruble, investment specialists with Marcus & Millichap.

Wells Fargo is located at 3106 16th St SW in Minot.

Tags | Chris Lind, Jamie Medress, Marcus & Millichap, Mark Ruble, Minot, North Dakota, Retail, Wells Fargo

