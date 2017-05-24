May 24, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Gebruder Weiss, Inc., a transport and logistics company, signed a lease for 77,450 square feet of space at 251 Wille Road in Des Plaines, according to an announcement from ML Realty Partners.

Jack Brennan of CBRE represented Gebruder Weiss and Tom Rodeno and Matthew Stauber of Colliers International represented ML Realty Partners in the transaction.

