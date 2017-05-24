May 24, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article



The Missner Group will begin renovations for the Olympian Office Center located at 4343 Commerce Court in Lisle, according to an announcement from the company.

The 168,000-square-foot, seven-story office property was formerly the headquarters for Porsche Cars North America. The transaction represented the largest office acquisition to date for the Missner Group.

Extensive upgrades are scheduled for the property and include a wifi tenant lounge, conferencing facilities, and significant lobby improvements, along with new finishes.

The property was built in 1987 and situated on 7.4 acres. The multi-tenant property features 50,000 square foot blocks of contiguous space, seven-story glass atrium and a fitness center with locker room amenities. The property also includes a lunchroom with a cafeteria style service and 500 parking spaces.

Currently the building has 30 percent occupancy with tenants including the FBI and lawfirm Hinshaw & Culbertson.

Ed Adler, EVP of The Missner Group, led the acquisition for the firm. Paul Lundstedt, Dan Deuter, Tom Sitz and Cody Hundertmark of CBRE represented the seller, Riverview Realty Partners. Kent Nepras, project manager for The Missner Group will lead the construction team with Scott Nomellini serving as site superintendent. Architectural services are being provided by IDG. The project is scheduled for completion in fall 2017.

Tags | Illinois, Lisle, Office, The Missner Group

© 2017 Real Estate Communications Group. Duplication or reproduction of this article not permitted without authorization from the Real Estate Publishing Group. For information on reprint or electronic pdf of this article contact Mark Menzies at 312-644-4610 or menzies@rejournals.com