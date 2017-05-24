May 24, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Candace Walkup has joined the the Valuation and Advisory Services department of CBRE Group.

Walkup is an operations professional with more than 15 years of property due diligence experience. She is based in Kansas City, Missouri, and reports to Greg Souder, managing director.

Before joining CBRE, Walkup worked in the engineering consulting industry, where she held the position of senior project coordinator/project manager.

Tags | Candace Walkup, CBRE, company news, Kansas City, Missouri

