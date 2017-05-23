May 23, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Unilever will make a major capital investment in its factory in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood, according to an announcement from the Mayor’s office.

The improvements will modernize the site, give the factory more flexibility and reduce truck traffic. The work will move truck access to the facility through a new entrance on 26th Street that diverts traffic from the residential area around the facility. The project will add more than 430 trees and vegetative berm on the site’s north and east boundaries.

“This plant supports hundreds of neighborhood jobs and this investment will help it continue to operate and benefit the Little Village community for generations to come,” Ald. Ricardo Muñoz said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing to work with Unilever as they continue to grow and create even more jobs.”

