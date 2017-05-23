May 23, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Amber Lowry has joined Lexington, Kentucky-based NAI Isaac in its property management department.

Lowry is responsible for coordinating general administrative and financial processes in the department.

Lowry is a recent graduate who received her bachelor’s degree in accounting from Sullivan Univeristy. She is expected to graduate from the University of Louisville with her master’s degree in accounting in 2018. She will also have obtained her CPA license by August of that year.

Tags | Amber Lowry, company news, Kentucky, Lexington, NAI Isaac, Property Management

