May 23, 2017

HGA Architects and Engineers has won a Merit Award for ThedaCare Regional Cancer Center in the AIA Wisconsin 2017 Design Awards program.

The award jurors praised the Cancer Center, located in the Appleton, Wisconsin, market for its integrated design solutions combining landscaping, inviting architectural forms, sustainable materials and high-tech clinical spaces.

Connected to an existing ambulatory care center on a 53-acre campus outside Appleton, the 84,000-square-foot Cancer Center includes comprehensive diagnostic, treatment and infusion services. It also includes behavioral health, nutrition, physical therapy, yoga and music therapy.

Tags | Appleton, architecture, healthcare, HGA Architects and Engineers, Milwaukee, Thedacare Regional Cancer Center, Wisconsin

