Friedman Integrated Real Estate Solutions recently sold a 31,500-square-foot industrial building at 1401 Axell Road in Troy, Michigan.

Alan Stern, vice president of brokerage services at Friedman, represented the seller in the transaction.

Tags | Alan Stern, Friedman Integrated Real Estate Solutions, industrial, Michigan, Troy

