May 23, 2017

Cushman & Wakefield along with Northern Builders will develop and build Cherry Hill Business Park in Joliet and New Lenox. The 500-acre industrial development has 280 acres of pad-ready sites immediately available.

The project has the capacity for up to 5.4 million square feet of additional product, including speculative and build-to-suit opportunities, according to a statement from Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Jason West, Sean Henrick, Michael Magliano and Doug Pilcher will head up the assignment.

The team is marketing a two-phase speculative development. The first building, Cherry Hill 14, totals 171,394-square-feet, and is located on over nine acres at 2401 West Haven Avenue in New Lenox. It is slated for delivery in late 2017. Phase Two development includes the 292,582-square-foot building with similar specification and heavy trailer parking.

Cherry Hill Business Park also offers 15 sites that can accommodate 30,000 to 1.5 million square feet.

Tags | Cushman & Wakefield, Illinois, industrial, Joliet, New Lenox

