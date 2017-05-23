May 23, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Hoda Saedi has joined CBRE as an associate in the Milwaukee office, where she will focus on multi-market corporate advisory and transaction services.

Saedi joined CBRE last fall as an intern working with executive vice president Bill Bonifas and senior associate Matt Cariello. She is a licensed pharmacist with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree and a background in cancer biology and genetics research. She joins the CBRE team as a major asset to the firm’s multi-market and healthcare practice group.

Saedi joins a team that actively represents many of the largest and best-known companies throughout Wisconsin and around the globe. The team has transacted in more than 30 countries on behalf of its Wisconsin-based clientele.

Tags | CBRE, company news, Hoda Saedi, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

