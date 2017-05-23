May 23, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Bellwether Enterprise Real Estate Capital recently closed a $9 million loan for an industrial property in Chicago.

The warehouse and distribution building received a refinance loan for a 700,000-square-foot, cross-dock facility constructed in the late 90s, according to a statement from Bellwether. The building features 30-foot minimum clear height, ESFR sprinkler system, 120-feet truck courts and ample loading.

Bellwether’s new Los Angeles office arranged the refinancing. Shelley Magoffin, executive vice president, and Max Sauerman, vice president worked on the transaction.

