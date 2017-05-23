May 23, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

Atosa Catering Equipment moves its operations to a larger space within Heritage Park, according to ML Realty.

The catering company has pre-leased 100,929-square-feet of warehouse space at 14555 S. Gougar Road in Lockport, Illinois. The warehouse is now more than 55 percent pre-leased.

The construction will be complete in this summer. Jason Lev of CBRE represented Atosa Catering Equipment and Dan Leahy, Mark Moran and John Whitehead represented ML Realty Partners in the transaction.

Tags | Atosa Catering, CBRE, Illinois, industrial, Lockport, ML Realty

