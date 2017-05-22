May 22, 2017 | Staff Writer | Print Article | Email this Article

V3 Comapnies has made 8 employees shareholders, according to a company announcement.

“When employees are equally dedicated to V3, we relish the opportunity to recognize that by asking them to join us as owners,” said Rob Petroelje, V3’s president and CEO, in a statement.

The new group of shareholders brings the number of V3 owners to 53, representing more than a quarter of the company’s staff. Employees are invited to become shareholders based on their contributions to the company and practice area leadership, technical expertise and client service.

The eight new shareholders include Andy Graf, field operations director; Tom Foster, senior estimator; Dianna Johnson, senior project manager for the construction group; Jennifer Maercklein, project manager for the water resource group; Peter Reinhofer, project manager for the transportation & municipal engineering group; Megan Benetatos, resident engineer; Martha Ybarra, resident engineer; and Peter Stathissarat, resident engineer.

Tags | Chicago, healthcare, Illinois, industrial, Office, people, People on the move, Retail

